BREAKING: Democrats Launch Disturbing Plan To Impeach Trump… They’ve Had Enough

Democrats have just filed an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, new reports say.

California Rep. Brad Sherman and cosponsor Texas Rep. Al Green introduced the article of impeachment on Wednesday. The article accuses the president of obstructing justice during the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in last year’s election.

The two Democrats claim that Trump’s decision to fire James Comey is his biggest offense, and rely on Comey’s allegations that Trump pressured him to drop the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn as proof.

The article of impeachment reportedly states:

In all of this, Donald John Trump has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as President and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States. Wherefore, Donald John Trump, by such conduct, warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office.

Of course, this measure has little chance of going anywhere, especially with Republicans in control. This is yet another desperate attempt by Democrats to regain power.

What do you think of the effort?