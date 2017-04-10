BREAKING: Crazed Gunman On The Loose, Horror In Minnesota… Multiple Dead

Early Friday morning, three people were killed and one was injured after a gunman opened fire in an apartment building in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The shooting reportedly occurred at around 1 AM in an apartment building on the 1600 block of English Street in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. The three deceased victims were declared dead at the scene, and a fourth was rushed the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tragically, an 18-month-old girl was reported missing at the scene. Police escalated the situation and set up a perimeter in the area. Fortunately, they discovered an adult male hiding with the child inside of a shed. He was taken into custody for questioning.

At this time, it is unclear whether this man played a role in the shooting. Please send your prayers to those impacted by this tragic event.