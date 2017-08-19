BREAKING: Coup Inside White House Started To Remove Trump… The Leader’s Identity Will Shock You

On Friday, President Donald Trump surprisingly fired White House Chief strategist Steve Bannon, which shocked the country. According to reports, a coup has started inside the White House with intentions to remove Trump from power. The person leading this seizure of power will shock you even more.

The Gateway Pundit revealed that the Vice President Mike Pence is one of the main forces driving the coup to remove our President from office, sources with inside knowledge are saying. Independent journalist Mike Cernovich reported this shocking news on his Twitter and then on Periscope.

A number of Republicans in Congress allegedly support this coup and have already started counting votes for Trump’s impeachment.

#Bannon out – Pence's coup and the real story of those "pro-Trump super PACs" https://t.co/P2tDdOKT8K — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) August 18, 2017

Jack Posobiec and Yashar Ali are both reporters who tweeted similar messages in response to this news.

These posts were the result of Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren presenting legislation that demands Pence and the White House Cabinet ask for President Donald Trump’s resignation.

“Trump has exhibited an alarming pattern of behavior and speech causing concern that a mental disorder may have rendered him unfit and unable to fulfill his constitutional duties,” Lofgren wrote in the bill hoping to persuade Pence and Trump’s Cabinet “to quickly secure the services of medical and psychiatric professionals to examine the president to assist in their deliberations under the 25th Amendment to determine whether the president suffers from mental disorder or other injury that impairs his abilities and prevents him from discharging his constitutional duties.”

