BREAKING: Country Music Star Suddenly Passes Away… This Is Tragic

This week, country music fans everywhere are mourning the loss of Bob Wootton, lead guitarist for Johnny Cash in the legendary Tennessee Three for nearly three decades. Wootton passed away Sunday at the age of 75.

Wootton was born in Arkansas in 1942, but made the decision to move to California after hearing Cash’s “I Walk the Line” for the first time in 1956. Inspired by the legend, he taught himself to play guitar in the style of Luther Perkins, Cash’s original guitar player in the Tennessee Three.

After Perkins died in a house fire in 1968, Wootton went to see Cash in concert in his home state. Cash’s guitarists were unable to fly due to a storm, so Wootton convinced Cash to let him perform. He remained in the Tennessee Three until 1997, when Cash retired from the road due to health problems.

That wasn’t his only connection to Cash. Wootton married Cash’s sister-in-law Anita—but that marriage ended in divorce.

Today, the guitarist is survived by his wife of 33 years, Vicky, and his daughters Scarlett and Montana.