BREAKING: Country Demands That Citizens Hide Crosses So As Not To ‘Offend’ Muslims

The United States and other Western nations value the freedom of religion, and the right of all people to practice what they believe in without being attack. Unfortunately, this freedom is being stripped from Christians throughout the world. In Australia, two Christians were riding on a train wearing visible cross pendants when they were attacked by a Muslim gang who screamed “F*ck Jesus!” at them.

Train officials did not intervene, even as the group of Muslims beat up the man and ripped the cross of his neck and stepped on it.

“I was born in Australia of Greek heritage,” the Christian man said. “I’ve always worn my cross. For [them] to rip it off and step on it has to be a religious crime…It’s not on to feel unsafe in your own country.”

Now, rather than reprimanding the gang, authorities in Australia are telling Christians to hide their crosses so they won’t be attacked. Sadly, even the country’s Christian ministers are echoing that advice.

“There are gangs of these young fellows of Muslim background who have been harassing people they identify as Christian,” Reverend George Capsis commented. “It’s like their territory. They don’t want Christians or other types of infidels there. People like Greek Orthodox carry a big cross. I tell them to be practical and if they’re in those areas and wearing a big cross and a group of young guys comes, hide it in your shirt. Why provoke it?”

What do you think? Is this absolutely unacceptable?