BREAKING: Conyers Hospitalized, Sexual Harassment Accusations Caused Too Much Stress For Him

The Democratic Congressman from Michigan John Conyers who has been accused earlier this month of sexual indiscretions against female coworkers has been hospitalized for a stress-related illnesses which has caused many of his democratic allies to call for his resignation.

Family spokesman Sam Riddle confirmed on Thursday morning that Conyers, 88, is seeking treatment at a Detroit-area hospital, CBS Detroit reports.

“Monica Conyers, Mrs. Conyers, is by his side and we just ask, really the nation, to pray for this congressman that has done so much for the nation,” said Riddle, who did not elaborate on what Conyers is suffering from beyond stress.

“The congressman’s health is not what it should be and a lot of that is directly attributable to this media assault,” Riddle told WDIV-TV, adding that “the reality is these serial accusers have done this before, we’re used to it.”

Riddle went on to make that claim that the media has been giving Conyers’ accusers “too much credibility” and too big of a platform.

“These serial accusers are being given way too much credibility because (hashtag) #metoo is trending. The congressman’s contributions to the nation go far beyond any hashtags that are trending right now,” he said. “We’ve dealt with these serial accusers before. Their names are not new to the congressman or his family.”

The family spokesman added that Conyers is “resting comfortably in an area hospital, he’s doing okay, as well as can be expected for a gentleman that is approaching 90 years of age.”

Although Conyers is close to age 90, and his health could very well be in question, the fact that it is so widely publicized and the family spokesperson had such a prepared message about the fact that Conyers is hospitalized makes me think it might be as much of a publicity stunt as is it a precaution for his health. It would be harder for the public to remove a man in the hospital from office.