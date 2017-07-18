BREAKING: Conservatives Across The Nation Are Boycotting A World Reknown Company For What They’ve Done

On Friday, the shoe brand Adidas AG’s Reebok International decided to get political. For some reason, the brand felt compelled to mock President Donald Trump on Twitter by referencing the president’s compliment towards French First Lady Bridgette Macron, labeling it ‘sexist.’ It didn’t take long for their comment to backfire.

Earlier this week, Trump reportedly told Macron that she is “in such good shape—beautiful.”

Reebok took it upon itself to say that those comments are only acceptable in situations like “finding a forgotten action figure from your youth, unscathed after decades, in your parents’ basement.”

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, "You're in such good shape…beautiful,"… THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

Though some liberals praised the tweet, many Americans fired back at Reebok and made it clear they will be boycotting the brand in the future.

What do you think? Did Reebok cross the line?