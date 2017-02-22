BREAKING: Congressional Plot To Bring Down Donald Trump Escalates… They Have Momentum Now

Despite the relentless efforts of angry liberals, the plot to impeach President Donald Trump is quickly losing steam. Instead, Democrats are looking into a loophole in the 25th Amendment—but they will still need to prove that Trump is “mentally unfit to serve” our country.

The 25th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified in 1967 after the death of President Kennedy. It allows the Vice President to become President in the even the president resigns or is removed by his cabinet for being “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

In an interview with CNN, Rep. Jackie Spier of California said Trump “has got to get a grip. The 25th Amendment is there if the president becomes incapacitated.”

Leading the charge in this effort are Al Franken from Minnesota, Ted Lieu from California, and Earl Blumenauer from Oregon. Their goal is to produce legislation that would require a psychologist or psychiatrist in the White House. In fact, Rep. Karen Bass has launched an online petition to force the Republican Party to submit Trump for a psychiatric evaluation before he even took office.

Interestingly, some Republicans have also expressed their concerns about Trump. It’s clear that John McCain, Lindsay Graham, and a handful of others would love to see Trump given the boot.

What do you think? Do you support Trump?