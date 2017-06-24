BREAKING: Congress Announces Landmark Decision On Gun Rights After Scalise Shooting

The nation is still reeling from last week’s shooting on GOP congressmen from a Bernie Sanders supporter. The tragic attack critically injured Rep. Steve Scalise and four others. Now, Congress is pushing an aggressive bill that seeks to prevent tragedies like this in the future.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that new legislation is being considered in Congress that would allow lawmakers to carry a concealed firearm wherever they perform official duties across the United States. The legislation was first introduced by Rep. Brian Babin on Tuesday.

In a statement about the measure, Babin’s office said the legislation would allow certified members of Congress to carry a concealed weapon “in nearly every conceivable scenario.” The bill also seeks to supersede any other state or federal concealed carry laws and would make it possible for congressmen and women to carry a concealed firearm in “federal parks and buildings, the national mall, to and from their offices, at schools and military bases” with just “a few limited restrictions.”

“The tragic events of last week make it clearer than ever that we need to take steps to enable Members of Congress to protect themselves,” Babin said in his statement. “We also know that an even greater tragedy was averted only because of the brave actions by two armed Capitol Police special agents who happened, mercifully, to be on site.”

