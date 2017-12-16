BREAKING: Comey’s Edits On Clinton Email Probe Revealed… You Will Be Mad, Real Mad When You Read Them

In newly released documents from Fox News, it has been revealed that former FBI director James Comey’s draft statement on the Hillary Clinton email probe was edited several times before it was announced publicly.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, sent a letter to the FBI on Thursday that shows the multiple edits to Comey’s highly scrutinized statement.

In an early draft, Comey said it was “reasonably likely” that “hostile actors” gained access to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email account. That was changed later to say the scenario was merely “possible.”

Another edit showed that the language was changed to portray Hillary different, the language was changed from “extremely careless” to “grossly negligent.” This is a key legal distinction.

Johnson, writing about his concerns in a letter Thursday to FBI Director Christopher Wray, said the original “could be read as a finding of criminality in Secretary Clinton’s handling of classified material.”

He added, “The edited statement deleted the reference to gross negligence – a legal threshold for mishandling classified material – and instead replaced it with an exculpatory sentence.”

The edits also showed that references to specific potential violations of statutes on “gross negligence” regarding classified information and “misdemeanor handling” were removed.

That includes, Johnson said, “repeated edits to reduce Secretary Clinton’s culpability in mishandling classified information.”

Johnson continued, “In summary, the edits to Director Comey’s public statement, made months prior to the conclusion of the FBI’s investigation of Secretary Clinton’s conduct, had a significant impact on the FBI’s public evaluation of the implications of her actions.”