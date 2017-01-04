BREAKING: Clinton Foundation Hacked… But What They Found They Could Never Have Predicted

Fans of Hillary Clinton probably thought things couldn’t get any worse for her after losing the presidential election to Donald Trump and being investigated by the FBI. Unfortunately for them, they were dead wrong. Reports have surfaced that Guccifer 2.0 hacked into the Clinton Foundation database, and found some pretty disturbing evidence.

“Many of you have been waiting for this, some even asked me to do it,” he wrote after the hacking. “So, this is the moment. I hacked the Clinton Foundation sever and downloaded hundreds of thousands of docs and donors’ databases.”

According to the documents he released, between 2009 and 2011, big banks reportedly offered kickbacks to Democratic politicians through the Clinton Foundation to ensure that Barack Obama’s bailouts got approved. One of these politicians was Hillary Clinton.

“DEMOCRATS FUNNELED TARP FUNDS BACK TO THEIR PACS! That’s taxpayer bailout money that went right to the pockets of Democrat PACs!” Guccifer added.

This comes just days after a federal appeals court ruled that the US Attorney General could supervise the release of Clinton’s emails. The Daily Caller reported that the ruling overturned the ruling of a lower court that the review of her emails was sufficient. The case was brought forward by Judicial Watch, the conservative organization that has been attempting to get their hands on Clinton’s emails for months.

“The department has not explained hwy shaking the tree harder—e.g., by following the statutory mandate to seek action by the attorney general—might not bear more still,” the court’s ruling read. “Absent a showing that the requested enforcement action could not shake loose a few more emails, the case is not moot.”

This means that incoming Attorney General Jeff Sessions will have the ability to dive into the case, and potentially reopen the investigation.