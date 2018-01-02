BREAKING: Clinton Backers Gave $700,000 To Lisa Bloom To Make Trump “Victims” Come Forward Before Election

With all the good that comes from the #Metoo movement, such as men like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey being exposed, there is a lot of negative that comes with it, and one of the most damaging thing to come from the #Metoo movement, are fake claims being leveled against innocent men, for either money or political gain.

There are groups right now that are literally paying women to come forward with fake accusations against men in attempts to get those men into some trouble, Men like Donald Trump, me with money and something to lose.

“There is a danger in this environment that unsophisticated individuals who have been abused by powerful people could be exploited by groups seeking partisan advantage, or by lawyers seeking a moment in the limelight,” said Debra Katz, a Washington lawyer who has brought sexual harassment cases against politicians from both parties.

The lawyers and operatives behind the most politically charged cases brush off those concerns.

“I approach this with a pure heart,” said Jack Burkman, a flamboyant Republican lawyer known for right-wing conspiracy theories who is seeking to represent sexual harassment victims. “I don’t want to see it politicized, even though, in a democracy, you see the political weaponization of everything.”

Gloria Allred is a high profile democratic lawyer who specializes in women’s rights and she is currently raising money to fund a lawsuit against Trump from a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her.

It is interesting that as soon as this #Metoo movement started picking up steam, all these women who claim Donald Trump sexually assaulted them are coming forward with accusations. I think it’s insane to believe that all these accusations are true given what the going rate is for a woman to make up sexual assault allegations these days. We don’t want to victim shame here, but do we really think every single woman coming forward is telling the truth?