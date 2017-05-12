BREAKING: Clint Eastwood Is Doing It… Let’s Rally The Troops!

Though he will be turning 87 years old this year, legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood does not plan to slow down anytime soon. Eastwood has just announced that he will be working on “The 15:17 to Paris,” a movie that will highlight more red-blooded American heroes.

The film will be based on the book “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story Of A Terrorist, A Train, And Three American Heroes.” The book will focus on the brave stories of Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone—the three men who thwarted a terrorist attack after an ISIS member boarded a train in the summer of 2015.

The three men had experience in martial arts, the Air Force, and National Guard. They were able to successfully subdue the terrorist and prevent an attack that would likely have killed hundreds of innocent people.

Eastwood’s last two movies have also focused on the heroic deeds of American men, like Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and the pilot Chesley Sullenberger. Both did very well at the box office and earned high marks from critics.

At the 2016 Guy’s choice Awards, Eastwood presented the three men with the “Hero Award.”