BREAKING: Clarence Thomas Floors Trump Team With Shocking Announcement About Inauguration

Democrats in the United States often make the assumption that all African Americans are liberals who share their liberal vision for the world—but this couldn’t be farther from the truth. The black community can think for itself and is made up of Americans who fall all over the political spectrum.

One of the most respected examples of this is distinguished Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative. Liberals have punished Thomas for his views by failing to include him in government-funded Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History in Culture in Washington, D.C. Now, Thomas is sending an epic message to those that disrespect him.

Clarence Thomas has decided to swear in Vice President Mike Pence, becoming the very first African-American Supreme Court justice to administer the oath of office to a vice president or president.

Thomas is sure to become a target for his participation, but he’s got thick skin. Liberals attempted to take him down in the past with a sex scandal when he was first nominated to the Supreme Court. Thomas has also criticized Obama’s use of the courts to advance his own agenda.

“With such unchecked judicial power, the court day-by-day, case-by-case, is busy designing the Constitution—as Justice Scalia once quipped—instead of interpreting it,” Thomas noted.

What do you think? Is this a monumental step forward for our country? Do you applaud Thomas for standing true to his beliefs?