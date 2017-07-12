BREAKING: Chelsea Clinton And Her Unemployed Husband Caught Doing The Unthinkable

Chelsea Clinton jetted off to the Hamptons this weekend for a vacation with her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, who is currently unemployed. The couple was spotted having dinner in Amagansett on Friday night. The former first daughter was clearly taking a break from promoting her children’s book, “She Persisted.”

Though she was too busy lounging to tweet over the weekend, she came back full force on Monday when she decided to engage in a Twitter fight with President Donald Trump. The confrontation began with Trump bringing up Chelsea as he defended his daughter Ivanka, who was being attacked by liberals for sitting in for him at the G20 Summit.

“When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat,” Trump tweeted. “Very standard. Angela M agrees!”

“If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!” he continued.

Less than an hour later, Chelsea fired back with this: “Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not.”

Clearly, Chelsea was feeling confident in her response. But it didn’t take long for Americans to knock her down a peg or two.

“That’s because your Mom would have asked Huma and your ‘Father’ would have asked the woman under the desk,” @OhSusieCue tweeted.

“Seriously? This from the daughter of the woman who sold our Uranium to Russia?” another Twitter user chimed in.

What do you think of Chelsea’s comments? Is she clearly clueless? If she’s determined to defend her corrupt parents, she’s got an uphill battle ahead of her.