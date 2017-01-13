BREAKING: Celebrities Ban Together For Total Hollywood Strike

According to recent reports, a group of Hollywood liberals is threatening to organize a “massive, all-round Hollywood strike” unless Donald Trump steps down as president. The group describes Hollywood as “the base of the entire modern American culture” and claims to be speaking on behalf of “all of humanity.”

“It’s about time people understood that we’re the ones with the power and that the president is there to serve us, not the other way a ground,” a spokesperson for the group told The New York Times. “We’re calling for a general strike that would include every single person involved in making motion pictures in Hollywood, starting with the actors and celebrities themselves and encompassing companies in charge of making props, movie memorabilia and even souvenir shops.”

Sources claim Rosie O’Donnell, Debra Messing, and Michael Shannon are all among the group of entertainers and activists calling for a month-long protest to stop Trump from taking his rightful position at the White House.

What do you think? Is this absolutely absurd?