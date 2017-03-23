BREAKING: His Career Is Over… James Comey Receives Terribly Devastating News

This week, FBI Director James Comey publicly announced there is no evidence that Barack Obama wiretapped him and confirmed that the bureau is investigating Russia’s role in the election. Of course, Comey’s reputation has been called into question over the past year after a series of questionable decisions in the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

Now, a new online poll has revealed that the majority of Americans do not trust Comey. According to Truthfeed, of the 554 Americans polled, 91% of them said they do not trust the FBI director to tell the truth.

That means that Comey’s claims that “the FBI and the Justice Department have no information to support” Trump’s allegations, fell on deaf ears.

“We’re investigating whether there was any coordination between people associated with the Trump campaign and the Russians,” Comey said, according to USA Today. Conveniently, he did not mention that no evidence have been found of any collusion between Trump and Russia.

What do you think? Do you take Comey’s word with a grain of salt?