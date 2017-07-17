BREAKING: Caitlyn Jenner Into Politics!

In a recent interview with AM 970’s John Casimatidis, Caitlyn Jenner announced that she is considering a run for U.S. Senate.

“The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me,” the former Olympic gold medalist commented. “Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that.”

“I would look for a senatorial run,” Jenner added.

This is not the first time Jenner has hinted at the possibility of entering the political arena In April, Jenner said she would “spend the next year or two” determining whether to run. In May, she reiterated that comment with the hope up bringing Republicans around on LGBT issues.

It is not immediately clear which political party Jenner would run under, though she has previously identified as a Republican.