BREAKING: Caitlyn Jenner Announces She Is Running For Office After President Trump Does This

According to reports, Caitlin Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) announced that she is “seriously considering” running for office. The Olympic-athlete-turned-reality-star admits she voted for Donald Trump but is ‘loyal’ to the LGBT community.

“My loyalties are not with Donald Trump,” Jenner said in a recently interview. “I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community.”

“I’ve got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them,” Jenner continued. “Or would I be better working from the inside? If that is the case…I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective.”

This is not the first time Jenner has come forward with her politically opinions about Trump. In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Jenner said, “I never actually came out and outwardly supported Trump. The media did that for me. I am on the Republican, conservative side, and he wound up being our candidate. And so, certainly, I was going to vote for him. He looked like he would be pretty good on all LGBT issues. Which is important, because my loyalties do not lie with Donald Trump. My loyalties do not lie with the Republican Party…But he’s kind of disappointed me in the first 100 days on those issues.”

“I sometimes get very disappointed with Trump,” Caitlin continued, “especially when he went up against Title IX, and they repealed Obama’s equality on Title IX. And Jeff Sessions has been very, kind of, anti-LGBT.”