BREAKING: Buckingham Palace Announces Devastating News About Queen Elizabeth… Please Show Your Support

This week, Queen Elizabeth was saddened by the terrorist attack on her nation that left 22 innocent people dead and 119 more injured at an Ariana Grande concert. Ignoring warnings that she is likely a target for ISIS, the Queen has refused to say silent during this time. Instead, she has been spending time with the victims, many of whom are children.

According to reports, the 91-year-old Queen visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Thursday, where she called the Manchester terror attack “very wicked” as she talked to the survivors. She was seen talking to Millie Robson, 15, Evie Mills, 14, and Amy Barlow, 12, who were all admitted to the hospital after the attack.

“It’s dreadful—very wicked—to target that sort of thing,” the Queen reportedly told Evie. “The awful thing was that everyone was so young.”

The monarch also thanked hospital staffers for helping to assist the children.

Our thoughts are with the nation following this immense tragedy.