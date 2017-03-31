BREAKING: Blacklisted Napolitano Emerges From The Darkness To Fox With Bone Chilling News For Dems

Recently, Judge Andrew Napolitano was criticized by the mainstream media for the strong stand he took in defense of President Donald Trump, supplying more evidence about how President Obama asked British spies to run surveillance on Trump Tower. The pressure was so immense, Fox News ended up kicking the legal expert off of their network.

Now, Napoiltano has stepped back into the spotlight—and he has some devastating news to deliver.

He appeared as a guest on the program America’s Newsroom, after hearing a statement by Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters. The statement said, “Recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct ‘wiretapping’ against the then-President Elect are nonsense. They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored.”

“You still stand by that?” host Bill Hemmer asked.

“Yes, I do, and the sources stand by it and the American public needs to know more about this rather than less because a lot of government surveillance authorities will expire in the fall,” Napolitano responded.

“There will be a great debate about how much authority we want the government to have to surveil us and the more the American public knows about this, the more informed their and Congress’ decision will be,” he added. “I think a lot more is going to come.”

What do you think of Napolitano doubling down on his original statement?