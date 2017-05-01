BREAKING: Bill O’Reilly Shocks Nation With Huge Announcement About His Return

Fox News fans were shocked earlier this month when the network announced their decision to let go of prime-time host Bill O’Reilly. This is just another signal that 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch is on a rapid mission to take Fox News in a different direction.

After he was given the boot, many of O’Reilly’s fans wondered if he would ever return to television in the future. Now, O’Reilly has just announced his exciting new plans.

In the past few weeks, O’Reilly has been focusing on his podcast on billoreilly.com. During a recent segment, he said that he intends to do longer shows until his podcast evolves into a complete news show.

He claims that his site will soon create a video news show and “maybe go into some other networks as well.”

“So, I hope you consider it and sign up because we will be here Monday through Thursday with our audio broadcast, and we are working on making it a video display,” O’Reilly said. “We really appreciate you guys hanging with us the first week on the ‘No Spin News,’ it’s very nice of you to do that. We think we provide a unique perspective on the news, by the way, and as I said in the beginning of this broadcast, we’re going to expand it.”

“There’s a lot of things in play,” he concluded.

What do you think? Will you be tuning into O’Reilly’s podcast?