BREAKING: Bill O’Reilly Learns His Fait At Fox News… But It’s Not What You Think

At 67 years old, Bill O’Reilly has been the highest rated host in cable news for fifteen. He is, without question, the most recognizable face in all of conservative media. So it’s no surprise that liberals are now coming after him.

For the past week, liberals have been calling on Fox News to fire Bill O’Reilly based on claims that he sexually harassed women. Fox News has stood behind the host—and has just announced that they intend to extend his contract.

O’Reilly’s $18 million annual contract expired in June. This week, Wall Street Journal reported that O’Reilly had just been re-upped at the network. There is even speculation that the network intends to take legal action to finally put the sexual harassment claims to rest.

“We are now seriously considering legal action to defend Mr. O’Reilly’s reputation,” Fredric S. Newman, who represents O’Reilly, commented.

“I’m a father who cares deeply for my children and who would do anything to avoid hurting them in any way,” O’Reilly said of the matter. “And so I have put to rest any controversies to spare my children.”

What do you think? Do you support O’Reilly?