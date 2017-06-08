BREAKING: Bill O’Reilly Is Doing It… He’s Not Done

In April, primetime host Bill O’Reilly was fired from Fox News after a series of sexual harassment allegations against him surfaced. Since his departure, O’Reilly has kept busy hosting his “No Spin News” podcast on his website. This week, he unveiled his plan to do longer and longer shows until he is once against hosting a complete news show.

During an episode entitled “O’Reilly Lays out Plans for the Future in Last Free Podcast,” the former Fox News host announced that his goal is to create a video news show and “maybe go into some other networks as well.”

“I hope you consider it and sign up because we will be here Monday through Thursday with our audio broadcast ad we are working on making it a video display,” O’Reilly began.

“We really appreciate you guys hanging with us the first week on the ‘No Spin News.’ It’s very nice of you to do that,” he continued. “We think we provide a unique perspective on the news, by the way, and as I said in the beginning of this broadcast, we’re going to expand it. So we’re going to expand it. A lot of people interested, I’m taking my time. There’s a lot of things that I have to clear up.”

“There’s a lot of things in play, and you’ll know what the deal is,” he concluded.