BREAKING: Bill O’Reilly Get’s The Worst News Of His Career… Please Pray For Him

Liberals are still demanding that Fox News host Bill O’Reilly should be fired from the network after making a “racist” comment about Rep. Maxine Waters.

While appearing on Fox & Friends last week, O’Reilly was shown a clip of Rep. Waters of California. When asked what he thought of her speech, O’Reilly made a joke that was quickly taken out of context.

“I didn’t hear a word she said,” he laughed. “I was looking at the James Brown wig.”

He went on to say that he “loves” Waters, but that fell on deaf ears to angry liberals.

“People get angry at Maxine Waters,” he said. “I want more of it. She’s a sincere individual, whatever she says she believes. I love you Maxine. I want to see you on The Factor, and when hell freezes over, I’m sure that will happen.”

Liberals instantly started attacking O’Reilly on social media. The backlash was so intense, the host was forced to issue a public apology.

“As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize,” he said.