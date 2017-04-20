BREAKING: Bill O’Reilly Gets The Axe… But That’s Not It

Earlier this month, things turned ugly for host Bill O’Reilly, after it was revealed to the public that he was accused of sexual harassment by many women over the years. Both he and Fox News have paid out $13 million to keep his accusers quiet.

Since then, more than 90 companies pulled their advertisements from The O’Reilly Factor. Fans were shocked when O’Reilly announced he would be going on vacation—though the host insisted it had been planned for months.

Speculation arose that Fox News was deciding whether or not to keep O’Reilly—and things weren’t looking good for him. New York Magazine reported that the Murdochs turned on the prime-time host, arguing that he should not return to Fox after his vacation ends.

“It’s worse than Glenn Beck,” one Fox insider said, referring to the 2011 advertiser revolt that ultimately destroyed Beck’s career.

What do you think of the O’Reilly scandal?