BREAKING: Bill O’Reilly Finally Breaks His Silence, Goes Right After Dan Rather

Fox News fans were shocked last month when the network decided to let go of prime-time host Bill O’Reilly. Since leaving the network, O’Reilly has been weighing his options for the future and working on his own independent projects.

Recently, O’Reilly stepped back into the political realm to speak up in defense of President Donald Trump when he heard Dan Rather attacking him.

“The sheer craziness of this obsession by Donald Trump with Andrew Jackson and the Civil War is a carnival act unlike anything I have ever seen at the White House,” CBS reporter Rather said recently. “These are the rantings of someone who really should be focused on the job of governing. Should we not conclude that he approaches policy decisions with the same half-baked conspiracies with which he apparently approaches history? To be President of the United States is to be part of the great American story. To not understand that story is to not understand the presidency.”

O’Reilly was quick to shut Rather down.

“You may have seen a bunch of people on cable news, and that’s one of the reasons I don’t really miss it, saying that President Trump is a moron for saying that Andrew Jackson might have prevented the Civil War because of Jackson’s skills in running the country,” O’Reilly said on his podcast. “So Dan Rather, who knows very little about history, and others go out and they hammer Trump like he’s a moron.”

“Trump was right,” O’Reilly added. “Andrew Jackson would not have tolerated any secession movement at all and would have moved federal troops much faster into the problem situations. James Buchanan, Old Buck, did nothing. He was afraid. And that emboldened the South. End of historical story. These morons that you see on cable news, just turn them off. Just turn them off because you are never going to get an honest story. They know nothing.”