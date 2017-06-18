BREAKING: Bill O’Reilly Finally Breaks The News – It’s Happening

Ever since Fox News decided to fire Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, he has been relatively mysterious about his future plans. Recently, O’Reilly gave a bit more information about what he is working toward.

“We are assembling a team of journalists and are considering a number of options as BillOReilly.com is quickly developing into a major enterprise,” he said.

Bill’s producer stated that they are currently putting together an online video production “that is soon to launch,” and added that there are “broadcast plans to follow shortly.”

Some have speculated that O’Reilly’s broadcast plans include joining One America News, which already reaches 35 million American homes. One America News’ CEO Bob Herring teased that O’Reilly may be on board with the network, tweeting, “Bill O’Reilly coming to One America News? #BillOReilly #OANN”

“Reached by phone, Herring confirmed that he sent the tweet,” Variety magazine later confirmed. “He said it was prompted by a remote interview that O’Reilly gave to One America from his home, which aired on the network at 3 p.m. ET. One America plans to rebroadcast the interview several times.”

What do you think? Would you watch O’Reilly on One America?