BREAKING: Bill O’Reilly Facing Arrest, Please Send Your Prayers

Bill O’Reilly’s future with Fox News is on the line after it was reported that numerous allegations of sexual harassment have been made against him in the past 15 years. Things escalated this week when Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters called for him to be arrested during an appearance on MSNC.

“Mr. O’Reilly faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, numerous settlements on that score, outstanding ones as well,” Chris Hayes began. “The president saying this of Mr. O’Reilly: ‘I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person, I think he shouldn’t have settled. Personally, I think he shouldn’t have settled … because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong,’ What do you make of that?”

“Well, it’s coming out of the mouth of a man who has said some horrible things about women,” Waters responded. “Don’t forget he talked about grabbing women in their private parts. And because he was important he could get away with it. And so they are two of a kind. And so I’m not surprised that he stood up and tried to defend Bill O’Reilly.”

“But it’s all catching up with Bill O’Reilly and that sexual harassment enterprise that they created over there at Fox,” she continued. “And it’s catching up with them, and you have over 30 advertisers who are taking away their advertising. They are not wanting to do business with them anymore because of the way they have created this record of sexual harassment.”

“They have treated women very badly. And so I understand the Justice Department has opened a case, they’re taking a look at them. Because this really is a sexual harassment enterprise, it shouldn’t be in America that you can sexually harass women and then buy your way out of it because you’re rich,” she argued.

“If they continue to do this, in the way that they have done, they need to go to jail,” she concluded. “You know the president’s over there talking today about Susan Rice going to jail. ‘They need to go to jail.’ Bill O’Reilly needs to go to jail.”