BREAKING: Bill Clinton’s Sex Slave Comes Forward And Makes Sickening Accusations That Will End Hillary’s Career

It’s surprising that Hillary Clinton is even taking a shot at presidency with the numerous scandals that she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton have been caught up in.

Bill Clinton is notorious for his affairs, reportedly cheating on Hillary numerous times. Now, a former “sex slave” is speaking out against Bill.

17-year-old Virginia Roberts recently came forward to accuse Jeffrey Epstein of turning her into a “sex slave.” According to Roberts, Clinton was one of the visitors at Epstein’s Virgin Islands estate, where group sex with underage girls was a “regular occurrence.”

“I remember asking Jeffrey, ‘What’s Bill Clinton doing here?’ kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said, ‘Well he owes me a favor,’” Roberts told her lawyers in a 2011 interview. “He never told me what favors they were.”

