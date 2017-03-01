BREAKING: Better Late Than Never… Clinton Facing 350+ Years In Jail

After decades of engaging in criminal activity, you would think that the Clintons would have a better idea of how to cover their footsteps, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

According to recent reports, a member of the Clinton network is facing up to 357 years in federal prison.

“She partied with Nancy Pelosi, traveled on Air Force one next to President Obama, and cast her superdelegate vote for Hillary Clinton,” The Washington Examiner commented on Corinne Brown. “But today Corinne Brown is in Federal Court on charges that she funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a non-profit charity, One Door for Education, into her own pocket. If convicted on all 24 counts, she faces 357 years in prison and $4.8 million in fines.”

“With her former chief of staff expected to testify against her, the question’s no longer whether or not she’s guilty,” the report continued. “It’s why Democrat brass would continually coz up to a congresswoman who was so clearly corrupt?”

It wasn’t as if Democrats didn’t have the clues they needed to see Brown for who she is.

“From the beginning, Brown’s been shrouded in controversy,” the report concluded. “Shortly after she won the election in 1992, the Federal Election Commission accused Brown of violating numerous campaign finance laws. Most notably, she accepted donations from foreign citizens and failed to report the use of a corporate plane. And that’s just the tip of the ethical iceberg.”

It seems that all the Clinton cronies have an issue with getting busted. That’s not surprising, given that they seem determined to break every law that comes their way.