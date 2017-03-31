BREAKING: Beloved Hollywood Actor Suddenly Passes Away, Fans Devastated

This week, Hollywood is mourning the loss of Darlene Cates, who is best known for playing Leonardo DiCaprio’s mother in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.” Cates passed away on Sunday at the age of 69-years-old.

In a post on Facebook, Cates’ daughter announced that her mother died unexpectedly in her sleep.

“It is with a bitter-sweet heart that we share that our precious wife, mother, and Gaga, Darlene Guthrie Cates, was called Home, somewhat unexpectedly, peacefully in her sleep,” Sheri Cates Morgan wrote. “We take comfort in knowing that she is no longer in pain and is in the arms of our Heavenly Father, breaking away only to dance with our Savior, Jesus. (Dancing was something she talked about loving to do ‘back in the day’!).”

Cates was cast as Bonnie Grape in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” after the film’s screenwriter, Peter Hedges, saw her on an episode of the Sally Jessy Raphael television show “Sally.”

In the episode, Cates discussed obesity and the pelvic infection that caused her to gain 150 pounds.

“I’ll always remember you as the best acting momma I’ve ever had,” DiCaprio wrote in a note to the actress. “You triumphed in your role.”

Rest in peace, Darlene!