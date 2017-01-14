BREAKING: Barack And Michelle Hit With Widely Unexpected Devastation Right Before They’re Departure

Barack Obama still has a few days left in his presidency, but that isn’t stopping the Senate from beginning the process of repealing Obamacare.

According to The Washington Examiner, the Senate voted 51-48 on Thursday morning to pass a budget resolution that calls for legislation to repeal the failed healthcare policy. In fact, the only Republican to vote against the resolution was Sen. Rand Paul, who previously noted that it creates a $9.7 trillion hole in the deficit over the next ten years.

The House was expected to vote on this resolution yesterday.

“This resolution will set the stage for true relief from Obamacare that Americans have long demanded,” Sen. Mike Enzi commented.

Democrats who oppose the resolution believe that it is a dangerous move for Republicans to repeal Obamacare without offering a replacement to the American people.

“This is irresponsible, this is dangerous,” Sen. Bernie Sanders commented on the matter.

Both the Senate and the House have committees that are already working on drawing up a replacement bill, which they have until January 27 to complete. This news came just one day after Donald Trump claims he wants a repeal and replacement to happen “essentially simultaneously.”

“It will be various segments but will be on the same day or the same week [as repeal],” Trump said. “It could be the same hour.”

