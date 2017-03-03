BREAKING: Barack And Michelle Are Back… And It’s Bad

After a surprisingly lengthy bidding war, Barack and Michelle Obama have just signed a record-breaking book deal with Penguin Random House. This marks the third book they have published from Obama.

The exact financial amount of the deal has not been announced, but it was reportedly over $65 million.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our publishing partnership with the president and Mrs. Obama,” Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement. “With their words and their leadership, they changed the world.”

“Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance.”

Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, and Macmillan were also desperately attempting to sign the Obamas, driving the price to the highest we’ve seen from a former president thus far. Former President Bill Clinton was only paid $15 million for his memoir and former President George W. Bush got only $10 million.

The Obamas are working on separate memoirs but sold the rights together to increase the bidding process.

What do you think? Are you disgusted that the Obamas will continue to profit from the American people?