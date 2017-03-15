BREAKING: Attack At Trump Tower… Look Whose Behind It [SEE DETAILS]

For the past year, the mainstream media has been busy vilifying Donald Trump as being dangerous and out of control. It’s no wonder that uneducated liberals have been making serious threats toward our president.

According to recent reports, one liberal launched an attack on Trump Tower on Sunday night, throwing eggs at the building at around 10:40 pm. Fortunately, the man was promptly arrested by the NYPD. The police reports claim he believed Trump was in New York City at the time.

This comes just days after an intruder jumped the fence at the White House and started sprinting toward the president’s residence. He was apprehended by the Secret Service before he could reach the home.

And attacks are only expected to continue.

“The president, in my humble opinion, is just not safe at the White House anymore because they’re not serious about the security plan,” former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said. “They’re serious about how the White House looks and uniform division, but they’re just not serious about the security plan at the White House anymore.”

The Secret Service concluded that “nothing of concern to security operations was found” after the intruder jumped the fence on Friday, but Bongino strongly disagrees.

“So first, let’s scrap this nonsense that this is how the system was supposed to work—that the system was supposed to allow a man with a backpack up to the South Portico a hundred yards—maybe just a tad bit more from the President of the United States. That’s an absurd statement,” Bongino explained.

