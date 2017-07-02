BREAKING: Assassination Threat Has Washington D.C. On High Alert

It’s been just two weeks since a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on a group of GOP congressmen during a charity baseball game, critically wounding Rep. Steve Scalise and four others. Now, another GOP congressman has had his life threatened by a deranged anti-Trump liberal.

The Miami Herald reported that state Rep. Jose Felix Diaz called police on Sunday to let them know someone had been threatening to kill him on a Facebook page. Hours later, police arrested Steve St. Felix, 34, and charged him with written threats with intent to do bodily injury.

Police say St. Felix was “fed up” with the Republican Party and had stopped taking his medications at the time he made the threats. St. Felix had written to Diaz on the page, saying, “I’ll kill you’re a** and you better not show up to the next REC meeting.”

Diaz is currently running for a contested state Senate seat in a primary scheduled for July 25. He claims he called the police after what happened to Scalise. This is a disturbing reminder that the liberal media is encouraging mass hysteria and emboldened the unstable to take down conservatives.