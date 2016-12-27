BREAKING: Assassination Attempt On Donald J. Trump… Please Pray

In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory, liberals have been going to extremes to prevent him from making his way to the White House. Now, a Florida man has been arrested for threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump in a series of social media posts.

According to reports, Kevin Keith Krohn, 59, was arrested Thursday at his home in Pembroke Pines after local police notified the Secret Service about his threats.

“I’m just glad Obama didn’t take all our gunz! I see a good use for one now,” Krohn wrote on social media above a picture of Trump that read, “He’s not my president/He’s an enemy of the state.”

Krohn posted his comments in a thread of remarks about Trump’s Christmas vacation at his estate in Palm Springs with his family. “The EXPEDITER of Trump! He will never last long!” Krohn wrote above the picture of a man in camouflage holding a sniper rifle.

Krohn is now facing a federal charge of threatening to take the life of the president-elect or inflict bodily harm. He could be facing five years and a $250,000 fine for his actions.

“Krohn became confrontational when asked if he made the statements threatening the PEOTUS,” agents wrote in court records. “Krohn declared any statements he made were an expression of First Amendment rights.”

When Krohn was asked by authorities if he had threatened Trump, he began saying, ‘Well then, arrest me.’ Agents attempted to calm him down but arrested him when he continued to fight back.