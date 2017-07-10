BREAKING: Arrogant Lib Celeb Just Got Arrested… This Is Karma

In the past year or so, Shia LaBeouf has taken it upon himself to speak out against President Donald Trump any chance he gets. Ever since his anti-Trump art exhibit ‘He Will Not Divide Us’ was shut down for ‘creating chaos and violence’ at the Museum of Moving Image in New York, the former Disney start has had numerous legal problems.

It’s not surprising that LaBeouf is making headlines for being drunk and disorderly. According to reports, LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia on Saturday on a series of charges after becoming “aggressive towards” an officer. The 31-year-old actor was arrested on suspicion of obstruction, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Fortunately, an officer was nearby when LaBeouf lost it on a stranger who refused to share a cigarette with him.

“He [LaBeouf] became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” a statement from Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police read. “He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer. When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel. LaBeouf was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued.”

LaBeouf’s bail was set at $7,000 and each of the charges he is facing are misdemeaners.