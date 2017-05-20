BREAKING: Anthony Weiner Is Getting Locked Up… Here’s His Sentence

On Friday, disgraced New York Congressman Anthony Weiner told a sob story as he entered a plea of guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse,” Weiner told the court as he agreed to accept any prison sentence of fewer than 27 months and to register as a sex offender.

This comes just eight months after it was revealed that Weiner had been exchanging sexually charged messages and explicit photos with a 15-year-old female high school student in North Carolina. The texts were sent after the female reached out to him on Twitter.

Prosecutors have recommended that Weiner is sentenced to two years in prison and be forced to register as a sex offender.

“I don’t know if it’s justice,” the father of the victim commented. “I don’t know what the sentence is gonna be. I would like to see, is it fair or not fair? Just because he’s pleading guilty doesn’t mean he’s going to do a bit of time.”

Huma Abedin, the former aide to Hillary Clinton, separated from Weiner after the new allegations surface. She is now reportedly “working hard” to save the marriage.