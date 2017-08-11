BREAKING: Another Mysterious Body Found… Everything Points To The Clintons

The Clinton body count list is filled with an eerie number of people associated with the Clintons who have passed away due to mysterious circumstances and the list appears to be growing longer.

The Gateway Pundit revealed that Gemmel Moore, a 26-year-old gay sex worker, was found dead on July 27 in the West Hollywood home of Ed Buck, a political activist and a faithful Clinton donor.

Moore’s mother believes something far more menacing has taken place, although the autopsy reports have simply listed her son’s death as a meth overdose. She divulged that Buck bought her son a plane ticket and then flew him out to the California residence, but she believes that something evil happened after Gemmel landed.

LaTisha Nixon stated, “I called one of my son’s friends and was like, ‘who the hell is Edward Buck?’ And my son’s friend was like, ‘oh my God, that white guy, that wealthy politician guy . . . he was like ‘oh my God . . .’”

Nixon had recently learned that her son was engaging in sex work. The friend then shared that both him and Moore had Buck as a client.

Nixon stated, “When he calmed down, he told me that Ed Buck was one of my son’s clients and that Ed Buck was one of his clients as well. [Buck] would have my son to go out to… Santa Monica Boulevard looking for young gay black guys so he could inject them with drugs, see their reaction and how [they] would react and take pictures of them.”

Although police have found no drug paraphernalia at Buck’s home, LaTisha Nixon is insistent that the Clinton donor is fixated on getting young black men high.

