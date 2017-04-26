BREAKING: Another Fox News Host Leaves Network To Join Trump

This week, former Fox & Friends anchor Heather Nauert accepted a position working as a spokesperson for the State Department.

“The Department of State is pleased to welcome Heather Nauert as the new State Department spokesperson,” they wrote in a statement. “Nauert comes to the department with more than 15 years of experience as an anchor and correspondent covering both foreign and domestic news and events, including the 9/11 terror attacks, the war in Iraq, and the genocide in Darfur, Sudan.”

The statement also emphasized how Nauert’s experience will play a vital role in her new position.

“Heather’s media experience and long interest in international affairs will be invaluable as she conveys the administration’s foreign policy priorities to the American people and the world,” the statement notes.

For many, Nauert’s new position comes as no surprise. President Trump has made it clear he is a fan of her.

