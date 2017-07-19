BREAKING ALERT: Shooter On The Loose In Major Us City, 41 Victims So Far… [VIDEO]

Even though the city of Chicago, Illinois has some of the strictest gun laws in the entire country, they have done nothing to lower the staggering gun crime rate there.

The extent of the violence there was highlighted once again when ten people were killed and 41 were injured in shootings across Chicago in a single weekend. When of the victims was a 9-year-old boy named Gustavo Garcia.

The little boy was traveling in an SUV in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side just before midnight on Friday with a 31-year-old man. Out of nowhere, a gray car pulled up next to them and opened fire. The young boy was shot in the back and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Garcia was just one of many victims who were senselessly killed in the city. It’s clear that stricter gun laws are proving ineffective—and innocent bystanders continue to pay the toll.