BREAKING ALERT: Pharmacy Admits They Give Members Of Congress Alzheimer’s Medications

The United States Congress may be hiding more than just what was said over the phone conversation because Trump and Schumer regarding healthcare legislation. Rather than talking about the citizens of the United States needing their prescription drugs filled, there is a detail missing about our own lawmakers.

According to STAT news, an old school pharmacy in Washington D.C. delivers medication to the “secretive” Office of the Attending Physician. Dr. Mike Kim is the owner and pharmacist who delivers prescription medication ranging from medication to treat the flu to drugs for “serious health problems.”

Dr. Kim noted that he fills prescriptions for diabetes and Alzheimers, stating, “at first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country.”

The pharmacy delivers up to 100 prescriptions a day and serves any member of Congress as long as they pay an annual fee of $600. “It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday,” said Dr. Kim.

Senator Bill Cassidy commented on the advantageous perks of having the Office available to lawmakers, stating, “If you have a vote and you can’t get home to your personal physician, you need to see somebody, and I’ll run over between votes and be able to keep my personal responsibilities going,” Cassidy said. “It’s a convenience that definitely allows us to be more productive.”

