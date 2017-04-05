BREAKING: Active Gunman Shots Down Texas Deputy… Please Pray

On Monday, a deputy sheriff in Houston, Texas was shot and killed near a courthouse. His shooter still remains at large.

Fox News reported that Assistant Chief Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood was shot in the neck at around 7 AM. He was able to radio for help saying, “I’m bleeding out,” and was taken to the hospital.

“He succumbed to his injuries,” Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris told reporters. “He did not survive.”

Greenwood was 30-year veteran on the force. No details about the shooter were provided to the press. At this time, authorities “don’t have any indication that tells [them] he’s going to go out and target anybody else.”

“Whether or not he was specifically targeted, or whether this was because of the uniform he was wearing or the place he pulled up to in the morning—we just don’t know that right now,” Dorris said.

Will you send your prayers to Greenwood’s family and friends?