BREAKING: 3 White Men Dead In Racially Motivated Murder… Where’s The Protests?

According to reports, a black man accused of shooting three people to death in Fresno, California was determined to kill “as many white men as possible” because he expected to be arrested for another shooting. Police have called the incident a hate crime.

39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad fatally shot the three white men on Tuesday after realizing he was wanted for the killing of a white security guard last week, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said, according to Reuters.

“Kori Muhammad is not a terrorist, but he is a racist, and he is filled with hate, and he set out this week to kill as many people as he could,” Dyer said in a press conference.

Muhammad is being held without bail but has not been formally charged with the death of the three white men. It is unclear whether he has obtained an attorney.

Muhammad went by the nickname “Black Jesus.” He began a series of shootings in central California last week when he had a confrontation with a security guard at a motel. He had been asked to leave the motel and decided to open fire because he felt disrespected.

“What he told our detectives last night was that once he saw he was wanted for murder, he was not going to go down for shooting a security guard for disrespecting him, but that he was going to kill as many white males as possible,” Dyer said.

What do you think? Is this absolutely outrageous?