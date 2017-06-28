BREAKING: 3 Reporters Quit CNN After Fake News Scandal, Look What’s Happening Now

Recently, CNN came under fire for publishing their biggest fake news story of the year. After immense pressure, the network was forced to apologize and retract the stories. Three journalists resigned.

The story in question claimed that Trump employee Anthony Scaramucci met with an executive from a Russian bank right before his inauguration. The reporters also claimed there was an investigation into the corruption and collusion surrounding the issue.

When they were confronted, CNN’s Brian Stelter explained that the network failed to live up to their own editorial standards.

“CNN said Monday that the three journalists, including the executive editor in charge of a new investigative unit, have resigned after the publication of a Russia-related article that was retracted,” Stelter noted. “Thomas Frank, who wrote the story in question; Eric Lichtblau, an editor in the unit; and Lex Haris, who oversaw the unit, have all left CNN.”

“An internal investigation by CNN management found that some standard editorial processes were not followed when the article was published, people briefed on the results of the investigation said. The story, which reported that Congress was investigating a ‘Russian investment fund with ties to Trump officials,’ cited a single anonymous source. These types of stories are typically reviewed by several departments within CNN — including fact-checkers, journalism standards experts and lawyers — before publication,” Stelter explained.

In a true act of class, Anthony Scaramucci accepted CNN’s apology.

[email protected] did the right thing. Classy move. Apology accepted. Everyone makes mistakes. Moving on,” he tweeted.