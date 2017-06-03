BREAKING: 11 Y/O Barron Trump Gets Devastating News… This Is Terrible

The Washington Times reported that Ken Jennings, an author known for having the longest winning streak on the game show “Jeopardy,” took to Twitter on Wednesday to mock Barron Trump.

“ Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking,” Jennings wrote.

The tweet appears to be in response to reports that Barron cried when he saw the photo of comedian Kathy Griffin holding his father’s severed head, thinking it was real. Donald Trump Jr. immediately fired back to defend his baby brother.

“It takes a real man to pick on an 11 year old,” he wrote on Twitter. “Yet another low from the left, but they will rationalize this away with their usual excuses.”

