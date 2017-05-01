All Out Brawl Breaks Out Between Welfare Queens IN The Food Stamp Office [WATCH]

If you aren’t convinced that our public assistance system has gotten out of hand, just watch the video below.

According to reports, a nasty brawl at a St. Louis food stamps office was caught on tape. Four women beat each other in the lobby of the organization—and state and local authorities had no idea until the video was released on Fox 2 News.

The local mayor issued a statement saying the incident could have been far worse. One of the women involved apparently wanted to use a pair of scissors at the scene, but security guards intervened.

This is where your tax dollars are going.