Brave Singer Unveils Gutsy Dress At The Grammy’s, But Look At The Back [SEE PHOTOS]
Many celebrities used the night of the Grammys as an opportunity to make a political statement—but nobody accomplished that quite like Joy Villa. In an act of extreme courage, Villa walked into the lion’s den sporting a “Make America Great Again” dress.
When Villa arrived at the 2017 Grammy Awards, she was wearing a simple white outfit. When she stepped onto the red carpet, however, she removed it to reveal a Trump poster-like “Make America Great Again” dress.
She also offered this sneak-peek on her Instagram:
????My whole artistic platform is about LOVE!???????????? I couldn't be where I am today without the love and tenderness of those beautiful supporters and friends around me. Thank you ❤️ I hope you enjoy tonight's @grammysawards2017 and remember to forget your problems and focus on your future! You are infinite and beautiful and no one can stop you but you. ????So go out and celebrate yourself as a winner no matter what, together with those you adore! #happygrammysday #blessings #beautiful #love #grammys2017???? #happyvalentinesday #celebration #style #postivevibes #love
At first, liberal Hollywood was confused by her statement. But it didn’t take long for them to get irrationally angry. Someone even went after Villa’s Wikipedia page:
Uh oh, someone's been at Joy Villa's Wiki… pic.twitter.com/aca4WW59vA
— Alex Hannaford (@AlHannaford) February 12, 2017
Though she was predictably attacked by liberals on Twitter, many Trump supporters applauded her for her bravery.
“@Joy_Villa Major respect for you, Joy,” one Twitter user wrote. “Took a lot of guts to do what you did! Don’t listen to the haters!”
“@JoyVilla This one woman is stronger and more courageous than a million leftwing freaks!!!” another tweeted.
What do you think of Villa’s statement?