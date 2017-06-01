Brave Patriot Confronts Maxine Waters To Her Face, I Will Do Whatever It Takes To Get You Impeached [WATCH]

Recently, a brave citizen named Melani Bell decided to approach Maxine Waters to confront her about her lack of response to the calls and emails she sent to her office.

“You’re one of 700,000,” Waters responded rudely.

Bell went on to ask if Waters was ever planning on representing the many people in her district who actually support President Trump.

“I can’t stand him. He’s the most horrible man I’ve ever seen in my life,” Waters shot back.

“I love my president,” Bell insisted.

“I’m glad you did,” Waters said, in a very condescending voice. “Your president is a dishonorable lying man. He mocked a journalist…I’ve never seen a grown man do that. He talked about grabbing women by the private parts. He lies every day. He’s in bed with Putin and the Russians about oil. I’m gonna work every day until I get him impeached.”

“I’m going to work every day to make sure that he isn’t impeached and that you’re impeached!” Bell pushed back.

“You can’t impeach a member of Congress! No, you cannot impeach a member of Congress!” Waters yelled back desperately.

It’s shocking that a member of Congress would behave in this way, and it’s no surprise that the video footage of the confrontation has gone viral. Watch it below.